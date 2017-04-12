The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 4/12/17: Stefan Molyneux
Date: Wednesday April 12, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, April 12: North Korea Nuke Threat - President Trump warns North Korea against using nuclear weapons, as he asks China for help dealing with the Hermit Kingdom. China claims it indeed wants a peaceful solution to the North Korea problem. Meanwhile, Google searches for the term "World War 3" have hit the highest ever level, and fallout over a press secretary flub is short lived, while Trump's approval rating jumps to 47%. Philosopher Stefan Molyneux discusses the logic behind Trump's Syrian missile strike. You don't want to miss this broadcast.
