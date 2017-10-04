The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 4/10/17: Steve Pieczenik
Date: Monday April 10, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, April 10: Russia Threatens to Strike Back - Both Russia and Iran have warned they will respond to further US military actions against Syrian President Assad following the strike in Syria last week. National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster is reportedly feeding President Trump false intelligence to lead him into a war in Syria to help the Saudis. Ed Martin, director of the Eagle Forum and the late Phyllis Schlafly's right-hand man, explains what's going on. We also look into border news as illegal immigration hits record lows. Tune in!
