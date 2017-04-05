The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 4/5/17: Doug Hagmann, Joel Skousen
Date: Wednesday April 05, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, April 5: Bannon Out at White House - Trump advisor Steve Bannon has been stripped of security clearance in a shake-up at the White House. Additionally, China is threatening nuclear war with the US in a situation that's shaping up to be worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis. We also cover how the US is running out of non-military options on dealing with North Korea. DC insider Doug Hagmann explains what this all means. Geopolitical expert Joel Skousen explains the major triggers for war. Also, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver covers the police raids against pedo rings going on right now. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Doug Hagmann, Joel Skousen
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment