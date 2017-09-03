Sweden Terrorist Attack : Panic on Stockholm's Streets
At least three people were killed and at least eight more injured when a trucked ploughed through a crowd into the Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), a major pedestrian street in central Stockholm, Friday afternoon.
Eye-witness accounts state that several bodies lay on the ground following the incident. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything pointed towards “a terrorist act." The firm that owns the lorry confirmed that the vehicle had been hijacked earlier in the day.
The city’s metro network has since been suspended, with some passengers reportedly trapped on trains. The surrounding area and parliament buildings are all on lockdown.
Bob Chapman
