Sweden Terrorist Attack | Ingrid Carlqvist and Stefan Molyneux
On April 7th, 2017, Central Stockholm in Sweden saw a bloody terrorist attack at the hands of a 39-year-old from Uzbekistan. Stockholm truck attacker Rakhmat Akilov hijacked a truck and drove into a crowded area killing four people and injuring 15 others. The Swedish newspaper “Aftonbladet” reported that Akilov said he was “pleased with what he had done. … I mowed down the infidels… The bombings in Syria have to end.”
Akilov was a construction worker who originally applied for asylum in Sweden in 2014, but was refused permanent residency in June 2016. Swedish police attempted to deport the Akilov in February 2017 but found he was not at his registered address.
Ingrid Carlqvist is an independent journalist based in Sweden and the co-host of Norse News.
