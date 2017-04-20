Swamp Time With Donald #Trump

Donald Trump is merely another puppet in the game.
Trump's swamp gas is starting to irritate even his most die-hard supporter's nostrils.
TRUMP IS THE SWAMP. PROOF Israel-Saudi attack: Trump Withholds Syria-Sarin Evidence --> A Drone Mystery (The source is British Intelligence): According to a source, the analysts struggled to identify whose drone it was and where it originated. Despite some technical difficulties in tracing its flight path, analysts eventually came to believe that the flight was launched in Jordan from a Saudi-Israeli special operations base for supporting Syrian rebels, the source said, adding that the suspected reason for the poison gas was to create an incident that would reverse the Trump administration’s announcement in late March that it was no longer seeking the removal of President Bashar al-Assad.
