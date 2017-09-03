Stock Market Collapse Imminent According to The FED
ADP employment surges to highest since 2014. Services PMI and non-manufacturing ISM decline. Texas signs bill that will allow gold and silver to be money. The Fed hints that the stock market is a bubble and it going to have a major correction. An economic historian is predicting that the central banks are going to crash the economy. Be prepared we are now seeing the push to bring down the entire global economy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
