Something Big Is In Motion! Manhunt for Man Who May Be Targeting Trump, Sent Manifesto
A nationwide manhunt is underway in the US for an “armed and highly dangerous” suspect who robbed 16 high-end guns and may be plotting an act of mass violence targeting government officials.
The suspect, Joseph Jakubowski from Janesville, Wisconsin, allegedly broke into the Armageddon Supplies gun shop on Tuesday and made off with at least 16 firearms including “high-end handguns and rifles” according to police.
Bob Chapman
