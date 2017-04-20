Russia Warns of North Korean Subs Nearing US
Russia Warns North Korean Sub Ready To Attack US, Orders Northern Fleet To Sea
A fearful Ministry of Defense (MoD) emergency action bulletin circulating in the Kremlin today says that President Putin has ordered the Northern Fleet to its highest wartime footing after confirmation was received that a North Korean submarine, believed to be nuclear armed, is currently being chased in the Pacific Ocean waters off the Western Coast on the United States—and whose orders to unleash an attack upon America were broadcast in coded messages by Pyongyang Radio less than 24 hours ago. [Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
Bob Chapman
