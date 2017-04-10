Russia Places Air Defense On High Readiness Following Lil Kim's Recent Test
Air Defense systems in the Far East region have been placed into a state of heightened readiness, stated Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Russian Federation Council Victor Ozerov, RIA Novosti reports.
"Russia is following very closely what is happening in North Korea ..." We are monitoring the airspace in the area of responsibility of Russian Air Force," the senator said.
According to him, Moscow is aware that the country was not the target of North Korea's missile launches.
"But, on the other hand, technology is technology, and our military is doing everything in its power to prevent missiles from accidentally entering Russian airspace", — stated Ozerov.
