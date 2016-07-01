Robert Steele : Ex CIA Director John Brennan Behind Syria False Flag !!
Robert Steele : Exposes The Forces Behind Syria False Flag
Do you think it mere co-incidence that Jared Kushner (Likely Mossad) and Jesuit Trained at Georgetown University Joint Chiefs of Staff General James Dunford were in theater Iraq for an unscheduled trip the day BEFORE the supposed gas attack? ....As for me...I THINK NOT!!
The Zionist Neocon influence in the US is going to be the death of America- which is their plan. Israel can't achieve its desired "master of the world" status until The USA, Russia and China have been reduced to ashes. As for Saudi Arabia, it's actually a proxy Zionist State
McCain, McMaster, Brennan, Clapper, Comey and McCabe need to go to jail just for starters.
