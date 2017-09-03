Predictions of The End of The World | Full Documentary 2017
Reality of earth is Everything has to come to an end, sometime. Everything that has a beginning, has an ending.It is always important to know when something has reached its end .
Ends are not bad things, they just mean that something else is about to begin.
Is there any possibility that life will end on our planet earth ?
In this video You will get to know about some of the mysterious theories which tells us how earth will be vanished.
#1
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci was a true genius .Leonardo is widely considered one of the most diversely talented individuals ever to have lived .
He was constantly observing, experimenting, and inventing, and drawing was, for him, a tool for recording his investigation of nature
Leonardo Da Vinci like many other predicted that the world would eventually end one day. According to da Vinci, this would occur by means of a ‘Global Flood’ in the years 4006.
He said Seawater will rise above the high peaks of Mountains towards the Sky and will fall down again onto the dwellings of Men.
He believed that this would mark a new start for humanity
#2 Sir Isaac Newton
Sir Isaac Newton was an English mathematician, astronomer, and physicist , who is widely recognised as one of the most influential scientists of all time and a key figure in the scientific revolution.
Newton's Principia formulated the laws of motion and universal gravitation that dominated scientists' view of the physical universe for the next three centuries
Though he was and still is renowned for his scientific pursuits, Newton was a serious student of the Bible and published several theological works
And when it came to predicting the end of the world, Sir Isaac Newton was just as precise.
He believed the Apocalypse would come in 2060
Newton based this figure on religion rather than reasoning.
In a letter from 1704 , Newton uses the Bible's Book of Daniel to calculate the date for the Apocalypse.
The note reveals a deeply spiritual side to a man more usually regarded as a strict rationalist.
But he confidently stated in the letter that the Bible proved the world would end in 2060
#3
Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking is one of the most famous scientists of the last century.
Hawking was the first to set forth a theory of cosmology explained by a union of the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics.
Regarding end of earth Hawking said advances in science and technology could lead to the end of the world.
He said human aggression, combined with technological advances in nuclear weaponry, may lead to our end
There are an estimated total of 20,500 nuclear warheads in the world today. If the average power of these devices is 33,500 Kilotons, there are enough to destroy the total earth landmass.
Dropping one nuclear bomb is terrible enough—cities leveled, populations vaporized.
He also said that Climate change continues to escalate, with no end in sight.
We don’t know where global warming will stop
But the worst case scenario is that Earth will become like its sister planet Venus with a temperature of 250 Celsius and raining sulfuric acid. The human race could not survive in those conditions.
this could be the reason of end of world
Hawking said that artificial intelligence weapons could create "a global arms race" in the future.
Artificial Intelligence technology has reached a point where the deployment of such systems is — practically if not legally — feasible within years, not decades, and the stakes are high: autonomous weapons have been described as the third revolution in warfare, after gunpowder and nuclear arms,
#4
Some doomsday pundits predict that a giant asteroid will someday smash into our planet and blow us all from here
asteroid
what would happen if an asteroid hit the Earth
1. Any asteroid falling from the sky would have a tremendous amount of energy.
In 2028, the asteroid 1997XF11 will come extremely close to Earth but will miss the planet.
If something went wrong and it did hit Earth, what you would have is a mile-wide asteroid striking the planet's surface at about 30,000 mph. An asteroid that big traveling at that speed has the energy roughly equal to a 1 million megaton bomb. It's very likely that an asteroid like this would wipe out most of the life on the planet.
