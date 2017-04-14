Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Peter Schiff : The US Economy is Collapsing under Trump , time for WW3

Peter Schiff : Trump Keeping Obamacare, Yellen, and Broken Economy Peter Schiff on RT Boom and Bust 4/14/2017

The American Economy is in terrible Shape under Trump
When the economy is collapsing they take you to war!!!!!﻿




Government spending is always just an expense, and never a 'stimulus' as the Keynesians believe. Reducing taxes, regulations and spending, is really the only path out of this mess, if it isn't already too late.﻿





The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers