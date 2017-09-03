Peter Schiff : #Trump to sink America in an Ocean of Debt
Peter Schiff : #DonaldTrump Cannot Bring Back the Manufacturing From China , I am Very Skeptical about His Policies Peter Schiff: US financial crisis and Donald Trump Peter
Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital explains why the Trump Economy is
still uncertain after campaign promises to deregulate business and bring
jobs back to the U.S.
