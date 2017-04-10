Peter Schiff : Is Donald Trump The Next Jimmy Carter?
we have to be more unpredictable trump says, as he boasts on live TV about how he's sending an armada to north korea to slaughter more innocent civilians. american style you know, mass murder is big business in america.
Balance sheet? I keep telling you that the Fed can make it's balance sheet disappear . Why not? They made the money appear out of thin air so they can make it disappear. When the bonds mature, the Fed will tell the Treasury to forgetaboutit. No problemo. And remember, most of the interest on the bonds is already returned to the Treasury by the Fed so the bonds cost the Treasury almost nothing.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment