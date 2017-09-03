Paul Craig Roberts -- Nuclear War More Likely
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, formerly a top editor at the Wall Street Journal, says nuclear war is the most dire problem Americans face. This comes at a time when trust between Russia and America is at all-time lows. Dr. Roberts says, “The danger is both warning systems, ours and the Soviets (Russians). During the period of the cold war, there were many false alarms of incoming missiles. Both sides would see incoming missiles, and yet no one believed it, and the reason they didn’t believe it was that the governments were working together to defuse tensions. You had Kennedy with Khrushchev. You had Nixon who gave us SALT-1, an anti-ballistic missile treaty. You had Carter who gave us SALT-2. You had Reagan and Gorbachev who ended the cold war. So, all during these periods when false information of incoming missiles came in, no one believed it, but if you have distrust between the two powers as we now have, and Putin has said on a number of occasions we can no longer trust the Americans, if you can’t trust and you get incoming missile alerts, you are much more inclined to believe it. So, the prospect of nuclear war is more likely. Washington and the media . . . are creating distrust among their populations with Russia with this constant anti-Russian propaganda. With all this bogus and false allegations about Russia. . . . the chances of all this going poof are very high.”
Posted by davidBlaine
