Nuclear War Looming -- FEMA, DHS to Conduct Nuclear Emergency Prep Exercise In Pennsylvania
The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate a Biennial Emergency Preparedness Exercise at the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station. The exercise will occur during the week of April 10th, 2017 to assess the ability of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to respond to an emergency at the nuclear facility.
“These drills are held every other year to evaluate government’s ability to protect public health and safety,” said MaryAnn Tierney, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region III. “We will assess state and local emergency response capabilities within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone as well as the adjacent support jurisdictions within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for use in licensing decisions. The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise.
Posted by Bob Chapman
