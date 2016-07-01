North Korea Warns Of Preemptive Strike On U.S.
McCain is a warmongering neocon lunatic. But KJU is a whackjob too.
Kim Jong Un boy has what is called DUD missiles with crooked nose cones that either blow up at launch or are designed to fall back on the launch pad and then blow up. The US and the world is laughing at this Uber clown with their stupid threats. A cheap box set of fire crackers with the burning school house is more of a threat than what this idiot has in his arsenal!
Posted by Bob Chapman
