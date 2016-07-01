Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

North Korea Warns America of a Nuclear Armageddon

North Korea says it is ready to use nuclear weapons against the United States and other foes if they pursue "their reckless hostile policy" toward Kim Jong Un's regime.
This is scary for those who don't even know what's going on. Too distracted by other irrelevant stuff. Imagine texting and you see sirens and nukes..














