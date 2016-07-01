North Korea Warns America of a Nuclear Armageddon

North Korea says it is ready to use nuclear weapons against the United States and other foes if they pursue "their reckless hostile policy" toward Kim Jong Un's regime.
This is scary for those who don't even
know what's going on. Too distracted by other irrelevant stuff. Imagine
texting and you see sirens and nukes..
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment