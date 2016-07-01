North Korea Threatens to Nuke Australia for Supporting US
North Korea has warned Australia of a possible nuclear strike if it continues to "blindly and zealously toe the US line." It comes after Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Pyongyang poses a "serious threat" to peace and stability in the region. "If Australia persists in following the US moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the US master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within the range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK," a spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the official KCNA news agency.
Posted by Bob Chapman
