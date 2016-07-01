Noam Chomsky on Trump's First 75 Days & Much More
It seems to me that the USA influence has waned greatly. We have Russia and China exerting greater influence particularly the latter. Public opinion vis a vis USA is very low and Trump has made it worse. Since the GFC there has been significant backlash against USA for causing global recession. I think this is pretty objective when you see Afghanistan and Iraq and Syria all of which are hopeless. Also when you see the strength of the EU vs USA. Much of the developments of the last decade or two in Human Rights and Social Policy have come from the EU. Much of the positive work on global emissions has come from the EU and recently China as well. On the other hand the conditions within the USA seem to have worsened considerably. So while I argue that the influence has diminished greatly , the squeeze on its' people has strengthened.
Bob Chapman
