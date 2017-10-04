Michael Tsarion : Mass Control and The Future of Mankind
Michael Tsarion is a researcher and alternative historian who has written and spoken extensively on the occult, Freemasonry, Rosicrucianism, extraterrestrial life, Atlantis, evil, the origins of life and civilization. Tsarion is particularly interested in conspiracy theory and is considered himself to be a conspiracy theorist that frequently cites the works of Jordan Maxwell, Aleister Crowley, and Carl Jung, as well as classical literature and the Bible to support his views
'Produced by Michael Tsarion and Blue Fire Film, Architects of Control: Program One, explores humankind's future and the post-human world. Will the "perfect" human be a dumbed down, regimented inhabitant of a cyber purgatory created by unseen elites? Will the children of tomorrow be smiling depressives of a technocratic dystopia?'
