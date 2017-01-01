Matt Drudge Joins Michael Savage on The Savage Nation to Discuss Trump - 3/31/17
Just yesterday (3/31/17) the brain-impaired Chuck Todd reported to the brainwashed American's, "The White House is in crisis. Trump just can't admit the Russian's hacked into the DNC." What the hell! Everyone knows Trump's being deliberately sabotaged by the left, the right, Obama, the media and the Deep State who refuses to give up power. Trump needs to run the White House and end his 'reality' show, (the Apprentice is over). Our country is in extremely serious trouble thanks to the Obama/Clinton/Soro's cabal. It's time to pay attention.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment