Massive Blow to Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is neither federal nor a reserve. It's a private institution that is not strictly american because with private shareholders who can be foreigners.
"Hitler was Financed by the Federal Reserve System and the Bank of England" at Veterans Today....
"All Wars Are Bankers Wars" . Fascists OWN the PRIVATE Feral Reserve....
"Thomas Jefferson opined of the Rothschild-led Eight Families central
banking cartel which came to control the United States, “Single acts of
tyranny may be ascribed to the accidental opinion of the day, but a
series of oppressions begun at a distinguished period, unalterable
through every change of ministers, too plainly prove a deliberate,
systematic plan of reducing us to slavery”.
Two centuries and a
few decades later this same cabal of trillionaire money changers –
mysteriously immune from their own calls for “broad sacrifice” –
utilizes the debt lever to ring concessions from the people of Ireland,
Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy and now the United States.
In their
never-ending quest to subjugate the planet, the bankers’ IMF enforcer –
chronic harasser of Third World governments – has turned its sites on
the developed world. To further advance their dizzying concentration of
economic power, the whining banksters take a giant wrecking ball to the
global middle class as they prepare to eat their young."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment