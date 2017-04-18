LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump SNAP ON SPEECH Signs Buy American, Hire American Executive Order
TRUMP SCHEDULE
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
10:30 am || Receives his daily intelligence briefing
Noon || Departs the White House
1:15 pm || Arrives Milwaukee
2:00 pm || Tours Snap-On Tools, makes remarks, and signs the Buy American, Hire American Executive Order; Snap-On Tools; Kenosha, Wisconsin
3:45 pm || Departs Milwaukee
6:45 pm || Arrives White House
All times Eastern President Trump Makes Remarks and Signs the Buy American, Hire American Executive Order
The president’s schedule is a bit light for a Monday so keep checking back to see what gets added.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host over 20,000 visitors to the South Lawn Monday morning for the annual Easter hunt.
The only event listed for Monday afternoon is a meeting between the president and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
9:45 am || With the first lady, hosts an Easter Egg Roll breakfast reception; Blue Room
10:30 am || Participates in the White House Easter Egg Roll; South Lawn
1:30 pm || Meets with Secretary of State Tillerson
All times Eastern
Live stream of White House briefing at 2:00 pm
