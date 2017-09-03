LAST DAYS - LIVING ON BORROWED TIME

We are now seeing world events lining up with bible prophecy as never
before. We are living in the last days. We have lost our moral compass
in a hostile world where right is increasingly wrong, and wrong is
right. May God have mercy. Woe unto them that call evil good, and good
evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put
bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter. Isaiah 5:20
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment