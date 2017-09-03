JUDGMENT DAY for the Petro-Dollar
If you haven't moved into crypto yet, this is your last chance to convert your money to what it's actually worth. Don't get stuck holding worthless USD.
This interview was recorded in the hours BEFORE Trump bomber Syria, or it would have been discussed. In this conversation with Andy Hoffman we discuss the Russia and China's rapid move away from the Dollar and toward gold. It will soon be judgment day for the Petro-dollar.
