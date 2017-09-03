Jordan Maxwell : Wake up to the real Reality of America
Sage of Quay Radio - Jordan Maxwell - Your Business Is Not My Business (Mar 2017)
Wake up to the real reality of America and religion and the meaning of words.
For this discussion Jordan will talk to us about the system of commerce we reside in, what marriage really is, how the Vatican, lead by the Jesuits, are the true controllers of the world and he also offers his insights into Donald Trump.
Jordan has two brand new DVDs out. The first is Revealing Ancient Mysteries where Jordan puts to rest one of the great central mysteries of Christianity and sheds light on it's beginnings and current day incarnation. The second DVD is Cosmocrats where after 50 years of extensive research Jordan reveals the world’s most powerful secret society and the symbol they use to control the world.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Lisa Chapman
Labels: Jordan Maxwell
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment