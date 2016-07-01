John Rubino -- No Happy Ending in the Middle East
John Rubino returns… Trying to figure out what’s going on in the Middle East, and why Trump did the cruise missile attack, is a lot like trying to understand why your spouse is upset with you. There’s many potential reasons and causes but you can never be sure which one tipped him/her over the edge. So it is in the Middle East. What’s coming up next, probably more of the same. Was it to show North Korea the US means business? Who knows? But whatever the reason, life carries on. Technology is moving on as well. John believes that renewable energy will play a bigger and bigger role in America’s energy outlook. That may be the case, but it’s going to take decades to upgrade the country’s energy grid. It will require wide swathes of urban America to be ripped up so new cables can be installed. It’s a transition, the likes of which we have never seen, excerpt perhaps when we went from animal horsepower to mechanical horsepower. Either way, it’s going to be a 20-30 year transition.
