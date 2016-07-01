Joel Skousen - #Trump another puppet who had us all duped
Another politician who said what people wanted to hear in order to get into office then does the bidding of the puppet masters. Wake up people. Seriously what did you expect?
Donald is the son of Abby Rockefeller. Bill Clinton is the son of Nelson Rockefeller. Obama is the son of Michael Rockefeller. Hillary is the daughter of David Rockefeller. That is what's REALLY GOING ON!!
