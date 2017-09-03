Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Joel Skousen : 3 Senarios For Starting WWIII With North Korea



So coincidental that yesterday was the 100 year anniversary to the day of when WW1 started, April 6, 1917﻿
I guess both Trump and Hillary wanted WWIII to happen. Being stabbed in the back by our President saying that he is anti-war but he just started a war.﻿


Trump just sold his soul to the Globalist he is now Hillary, John McCain, George Bush and Obama all in one. We are now arming terrorists again. This is a False Flag and its sad Alex wont address it because its TRUMP! The framed Assad and Trump jumped all in.﻿









Didn't Trump make statements in 2012 on twitter that attacking Syria after a chemical attack was ludicrous. trumps a clown exposed as just another neoconservative who lied to the American people.﻿




The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers