Jeff Berwick - Entrepreneurship, Bitcoin and Trump

Jeff is interviewed by The Wealth Research Group, topics include: time management and lifestyle choices, blockchain technologies and how it can change the world, a decentralized financial system, fiat money, Trump and the growth of populism, the youth of today, avoiding the USA, the evil war on drugs, taxation is theft, government is an unnecessary evil, being pro-freedom, the rise of cryptocurrencies, alt coins, Ethereum, Monero and Dash, Steem and Steemit, MaidSafe, an evolution in money and banking!
