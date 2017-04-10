Jared Kushner -- Things Are Really Getting Bizarre!

Things are really getting bizarre. Are we going to see what certain
factions of Judaism are calling the long awaited messiah? Are all these
talks about Jared Kushner
being the antichrist just pure silliness, or
is there a reason why we should really keep watch?
Do your own research, come to your own conclusions. Be a good Berean!
