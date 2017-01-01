James Rickards - Risk of Government Shut Down under Trump
.Financial expert James Rickards, who was one of the few that predicted a
Trump Presidential win, says the new President has battles on many
fronts. Rickards contends, “It’s one thing to say there is an
opposition to a President. There is always some opposition to the
President. It’s a two-party system. What we see now is extreme. Trump
didn’t get a honeymoon, he got a burning bed. Trump is facing four
pockets of resistance. There is the Deep State, the resistance, the
media and even the Republican Party as we saw in the Obamacare repeal. I
am not saying they are all in this together as some deep dark
conspiracy, they don’t have to be. . . . President Obama has set up an
anti-White House about two miles from the real White House. It is a
government in exile, or an opposition government. He’s operating
through a front company called Organizing for Action (OFA). He’s not
organizing for America, he’s organizing for action. This is the
continuation of the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaign. . . . Trump is not up
against normal political opposition. He’s up against the resistance and
the Deep State . . . . They want one of two things. They want to
impeach Trump and remove him from office, force him to resign or, at a
minimum, make him so ineffective he is a place holder until the next
election. They are not out to oppose the Trump Presidency, but to
destroy the Trump Presidency. This is extraordinary, and I call it
America’s New Civil War.”
With all the financial and political
chaos on the horizon, Rickards strongly suggests “people have at least
10% of your financial wealth in physical gold and silver.” Rickards is
also adamant that a financial shutdown and calamity is "coming sooner
than later."
Join Greg Hunter as he sits down with four time,
best-selling author James Rickards, with his newly updated paperback
book “The Death of Money.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment