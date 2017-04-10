Impeach Donald Trump -- Alex Jones

globalist aren't idiots. quit falling for the bullshit. the only way we can have America, America again is a revolution. United Airlines showed how we don't care what happens to other people as long as it's not us. No other passengers got up to help the guy. NWO is real even if Trump doesn't know he's part of it. Shit's gonna happen no matter what. It's already set in stone.
