How To Protect From Financial Collapse : Bitcoin, China, Trump
Bitcoin, China, Trump and How To Protect From Financial Collapse - Jeff Berwick on Silver Doctors
Jeff is interviewed by Elijah Johnson for The Silver Doctors, topics include: Bitcoin in China, free trade leads to prosperity, Chinese capital controls, China trying to slow Bitcoin adoption, capital flight, the crackdown on Bitcoin exchanges, Bitcoin regulations, a Bitcoin ETF could send Bitcoin's price soaring, Bitcoin usage continues to rise, Trump continuing the foreign wars, global warming, the US economy, US debt and liabilities vs welfare programs, bank bail ins and insolvency, offshoring your assets, the upcoming TDV Summit and Anarchapulco
