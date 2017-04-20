Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Gerald Celente - When Dow dives, economy will tank. Buy or sell?

Assad is innocent. He would never bomb or gas his own people. MSM takes advantage of the ignorance of american's Yesterday’s bombing of Syria occurred EXACTLY on the 100th anniversary of the day America entered World War I. Nice timing, Rothschild. it's Israel. back to the same lies that got us into Iraq MSM propaganda﻿











