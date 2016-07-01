Gerald Celente : We Have been Trumped by Trump , It is a Military take over expect WW3
Gerald Celente Rips Trump apart in Interview says military now runs the U S government WW3 coming!
Gerald Celente from Trends Journal rips into Trump today (04/13/2017) over Syria, North Korea, Russia, and much more. Gerald lays out in a very direct way as to why he is no longer on the Trump train. Gerald also discusses his belief that the government of the United States is now under the control of the military (Military Industrial Complex) and the deep state. This is a thought provoking show. Gerald covers many of today's headlines as only Gerald can do.
