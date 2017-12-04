Gerald Celente on #Trump's Broken Promises and Gold Price Forecast
Gold sees profit taking late Friday, after hitting a five-month high on safe-haven demand following the U.S. military action in Syria and dismal jobs data out of the U.S. However, one longtime forecaster remains bullish on the yellow metal. ‘Gold is the ultimate safe haven asset in times of geoeconomics and geopolitical uncertainty and that’s what we’re in now,’ Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal, told Kitco News. ‘It’s a safe-haven asset, it is not an asset that I buy and trade.’ However, Celente did point out that if the U.S. economy recovers well — with three rate hikes this year and President Trump moving forward with infrastructure spending and tax reform — gold prices could fall over $100 before moving up again
