Gerald Celente - Mad As Hell at Trump !

Clip from March 09, 2017 - guest Gerald Celente on the Jeff Rense Program.
No whisper in any MSM as to why the leadership (ownership) of the non-federal Federal Reserve is wholly Jewish. Congress does not ask, out of fear of being labeled anti-Semitic, even though the Jews are running, and ruining, our economy, and threatening the Nation's very survival.
