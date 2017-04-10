Gerald Celente - Israel Keeps Stealing Land. Blame Iran!
Iran is the last on the list of the neo-cons who put together this "manifesto" of "A New American Century" that has not yet been attacked and thrown into chaos. Rest assured, Trump will vehemently try to finish and check off this last one, since he is now firmly in their pockets, after his crash course in US foreign policy.
How about the billions the Mossad took from the World Trade Center when they blew it up? Emperor Nero set Rome on fire so he could rebuilt it. He blamed it on the Christians. The Bushes, Mossad and Silverstein blew up the World Trade Center and building 7 and blamed it on the Muslims.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Gerald Celente
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment