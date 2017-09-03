Gerald Celente : I am Agenda Free

Gerald Celente Explains The Secrets of Trends Forecasting : THE RUSSELL SCOTT SHOW - Trends research analysis expert, futurist, keynote speaker, and Institute Director, Gerald Celente is trusted by many large .
Gerald Celente:
Publisher of The Trends Journal
Founder& Director, The Trends Research Institute
Forecasting worldwide since 1980, Gerald Celente has earned the
reputation as “today’s most trusted name in trends” for his accurate and
timely predictions. Among them:
• The "Panic of ’08" (financial meltdown): forecast in November 2007
• The "Great Recession" to begin in 2007: forecast Jan. 2004
• "Technotribalism" (rise in social networking): forecast Oct. 1993
• Real Estate Peak/Decline to Follow: forecast Dec. 2004
• Dot-com Bust (to hit by second quarter of 2000): forecast Oct. 1999
• "Gold $2,000": forecast Dec. 2001
• Tax Protests: forecast Dec. 2007
• "Economic 9/11" (predicting Sept.'08 financial calamity): forecast Dec. 2007
• "Little People Squeeze" (squeezing taxpayers): forecast Dec. 2008
• Decline of U.S. Automakers: forecast Oct. 2005
• "Back to the Land" trend: forecast March 1995
• "Buy Local" trend: forecast Oct. 1993
