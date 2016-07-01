Flat Earth Secrets Explained by Devin Magdy
That is the Tree of Life.. It is God's tree, this is just everyone's slightly different perception...Sheol is under the Earth, it is Hell. It is Eternal Damnation and it is Biblical.. The Bible does not say there is no Hell.. it says there IS a Hell and is the Truth. I don't think we go down and out. The Bible says the LORD will meet us In The Air.. We are already blood brothers and sisters in the Lord, we don't have to do anything (Works) to make it so... Ephesians 2:8-9: " 8 For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God— 9 not by works, so that no one can boast. 10 For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do".. At the proper time, He will come and receive His Children.. in the Air. 1 Thessalonians 4:17.
