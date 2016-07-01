Financial Crisis, Fiat Currency, Freedom, & Survival -- Muhammad Rafeeq
Wherever the Rothschilds go , they create financial crisis for their own personal gain. In every country that has a Rothschild central bank, there is corruption, bribery, money laundering, financial crime, boom and bust cycles, inflation, recession, depression, poverty, misery, and predation on the everyday working people. Evidently, the Rothschild model of finance is seriously flawed. So it is perfectly plain to see that Jacob and Evelyn do not really know what they are doing as far as creating and maintaining a prosperous economy. They can find the flaws, but they won't fix them.The world needs to cast off the Rothschild fiat money Central Bank model of extraction usury and ban its use.
Posted by Bob Chapman
