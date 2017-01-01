FBI Releases 9/11 Pentagon Photo's Overnight!
The smoking gun is the photo before the collapse. The big round hole - though nowhere near enough for a plane to fit through. Therefore there should be wings, engines and the tailpiece - all of which are conspicuous by their absence. CLEARLY a missile hit the Pentagon and anybody denying that must be named Simon and have a penchant for pies! No ifs, buts or maybes, a missile hit the Pentagon. Ever seen a plane crash? The debris is spread far and wide. No suitcases, clothes, bodies etc. Come on Trump, clean that particular swamp whilst you're at it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
