False Faces & False Flags: Forensics Not Foolproof

Over 23,000 people were falsely convicted by ONE lab technician who wanted to impress her supervisors. Will YOU be falsely identified by facial recognition software, because a corporation wants to impress law enforcement and make a sale? 18 states are turning over any photos they have of you, for driver’s license or other ID, to the FBI for facial analysis. And it’s not just false forensics or false positives that you need to worry about. WikiLeaks revealed in their 3rd release of VAULT7, the ability of the CIA to do false flags. MARBLE gives them the ability to disguise their hacks as the work of any number of nations.
