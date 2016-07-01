Facebook Working On How To Read Your Mind

Facebook is developing technology to let users communicate using only their thoughts, the internet giant confirmed on Wednesday the 19th of April. A secretive division at Facebook’s California headquarters has been experimenting with mind-reading technology for several months, the company revealed.
