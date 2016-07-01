Experts Warn North Korea Nukes Can Beat THAAD, That System Is Too Far Away
"If it flies, it dies," Adm. Harry Harris told Congress on Wednesday, referring to the US's ability to knock down whatever missiles North Korea could throw their way.
But according to an expert, the same cannot be said of ground-based missile defenses.
South Korea started installing the US's Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) on Wednesday, a powerful missile defense system that has China spooked.
Harris, the commander of US Pacific Command, said it should be operational within days.
The US has successfully tested THAAD 12 times, but never used it in actual combat, which can play out much differently than controlled tests. "Things that work well at home on the test range don't always go as smoothly when deployed," Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told the Associated Press.
Bob Chapman
