Everything You Know is a Lie

911 was an inside job....Oklahoma too....Gulf of Tonkin was a lie...and
Many were involved killing JFK..RFK and KING... I even agree that just
about everything we were told is a lie... but I think you're way off on
this. nice try but no you can see many other differences in the faces
besides the ears, besides many ears of many different people are
similar.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment