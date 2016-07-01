Even Ann Coulter Turns On President Trump After Afghanistan Bombing
Ann Coulter has always been a huge fan of President Trump. During his campaign she even wrote a book dedicated to him called ‘In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!’ However, she has not been a fan of the President’s latest foreign policy decisions and she hasn’t been afraid to voice her opinion.
She published an article called ‘Lassie, Come Home’. She describes how war can be ‘addictive’ to presidents but how it can go wrong. “War is like crack for presidents. It confers instant gravitas, catapulting them to respectability, bypassing all station stops. They get to make macho pronouncements on a topic where every utterance is seen as august,” she wrote.
“On the other hand, Trump’s Syrian misadventure is immoral, violates every promise he ran on, and could sink his presidency,” said Coulter. She went on to reference the Presidents tweets about from 2013 condemning Obama’s attacks in Syria. She thinks he has been corrupted by Government officials.
“On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly stated that he had no interest in starting “World War III over Syria,” saying, “We have bigger problems than Assad.” His policy position was: “Let Syria and ISIS fight. I look at Assad — and Assad looks better than the other side.” Trump was right on every point,” wrote Coulter.
“As awful as it was to see those dead children, Trump knew that America’s first duty is to our own children,” said Coulter. What do you think of her comments?
